LISS’ Søren Holm has died at the age of 25

Søren Holm, the lead singer of the Danish indie-pop band LISS, has died at the age of 25.

The band confirmed his passing in a statement today (May 27), but no cause of death was given.

“It’s with broken hearts that we have to let you know that our dearest Søren passed away on Tuesday [May 25],” the band said.

“Søren was the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful human being who always looked out for everyone around him. We are devastated.”

The band added in their statement: “Along with Søren’s family, we ask at this moment for peace and quiet to mourn. Look after one another, Villads, Vilhelm and Tobias.”

Leading tributes, Nao wrote on Instagram: “This is such sad news, he was a beautiful soul. Thinking of you all.”

LISS met in high school and formed in 2014, releasing their debut record ‘Try/Always’ a year later.

The success of the release, a collaboration with Danish producer Vera and frequent The xx producer Rodaidh McDonald, saw the four-piece subsequently sign with XL. Their debut EP for XL, ‘First’, followed in 2016, led by the track ‘Sorry’.

Subsequent LISS releases included the 2019 EP ‘Second’ and their most recent EP ‘Third’, which arrived last July and featured ‘Another Window’, a collaboration with Bullion.