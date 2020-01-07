Here’s a list of benefit concerts fundraising for Australia bushfire relief

View this post on Instagram

If you can please come down to the Pony this Friday evening for More Than Thoughts and Prayers! A fundraising event for the bushfire appeal. The legends from Luca Brasi plus Sorin, Bec Stevens and Sexy Lucy, have very kindly donated their time for your hot little ears! Entry is $15 with all monies going directly to the appeal. The pony will also be donating ALL profits from the evening as well as our legendary staff donating their wages as well! Come on down, eat, drink and be merry and let’s do our bit to help those affected. 🤝