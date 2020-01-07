News Music News

Here’s a list of benefit concerts fundraising for Australia bushfire relief

Updated as more Aussie and international musicians announce shows

Karen Gwee
Australia bushfires benefit concert fundraiser
Tones And I, Courtney Barnett. Images: Marc Grimwade/WireImage via Getty Images, Martin Philbey/Redferns via Getty Images

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, homegrown acts and artists have all pitched in with donation and fundraising efforts of their own, including benefit shows big and small. Here’s a running list of charity gigs you can support, arranged in chronological order and updated as they’re announced.

Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope & Alice Skye: Bushfire Fundraiser

Date(s): Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7
Location: Corner Hotel, Richmond, Melbourne
Tickets: Sold out

More info here.

DRMNGNOW, Alice Skye, Diimpa & more: Fundraiser for First Nations Community Affected by Fires

Date(s): Wednesday, January 8
Location: Northcote Social Club, Melbourne
Tickets: $18.35

Luca Brasi, Bec Stevens & Sorin: More Than Thoughts and Prayers

Date(s): Friday, January 10
Location: Room For a Pony, Hobart
Tickets: $15 at the door

More info here.

Hermitude, Hoodzy, Horrorshow & more: City Loves Country

Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: $50

More info here.

The Hard Aches, Hightime, Teenage Joans & more: South Australian Bushfires Fundraiser

Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: $20

Regurgitator, Custard, Dan Sultan & more: Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal Concert

Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: The Metro Theatre
Tickets: $50-$60

More info here.

The Yearlings, Ollie English, Don Morrison & more: Adelaide Bushfire Benefit Concert

Date(s): Sunday, January 12
Location: The Gov, Hindmarsh, Adelaide
Tickets: $19.40

More info here.

Julia Jacklin, GL, Good Morning & more: Music That Matters Bushfire Benefit

Date(s): Tuesday, January 14
Location: The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Sold out

More info here.

The Original Wiggles Reunion Show for Bush Fire Relief

Date(s): Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18
Location: Castle Hill RSL, Sydney
Tickets: Sold out

More info here.

Amity Affliction

Date(s): Monday, January 20
Location: TBA
Tickets: TBA

Hockey Dad, Tumbleweed, Shining Bird & more: Fire Fund

Date(s): Friday, January 24
Location: Windang Bowling Club, Wollongong
Tickets: $60-$100

More info here.

View this post on Instagram

These fires have hit real close to home for us, affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more lives. We have decided to throw a massive show in our hometown bowlo, aiming to raise as much money as possible, in the hopes of getting everyone back on their feet and restoring our flora & fauna. We got heaps of bands playin, an insane raffle and some really special merch to sell on the day – 100% of proceeds from these will be going towards NSW RFS, NSW National Parks and Red Cross Disaster Relief. It is more important now than ever for all of us to chip in and help those in need. Forever thankful for everyone who has helped to make this happen. Grab yourself some tix and lets raise as much as possible❤️ TIX ON SALE NOW – LINK IN BIO

A post shared by HOCKEY DAD (@hockeydadband) on

Dallas Crane, Batz, Draught Dodgers & more: Rock Against the Fires

Date(s): Friday, January 24
Location: Spotted Mallard, Melbourne
Tickets: $25

Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart & more: Fires Fundraiser

Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: Spotted Mallard, Melbourne
Tickets: $30

Posted by Angie Hart on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Crane Games, Stressless, The S-Bends: Live at the PBC

Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney
Tickets: $10 at the door

More info here.

Regurgitator, Dicklord, Sixfthick & more: Band Together

Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: The Zoo, Brisbane
Tickets: $57.65

View this post on Instagram

Australia is burning. We all feel helpless, heart broken and so frustrated as we've been completely let down by They Who Shall Not Be Named. The land, wildlife and people are hurting. So let's do something about it. BAND TOGETHER is a benefit show to raise funds to contribute to the aid and recovery from the devastating bushfires. SAT 25 JAN THE ZOO REGURGITATOR DICKLORD SIXFTHICK BEING JANE LANE THE GUTTER BIRDS The good folks at THE ZOO BRISBANE have kindly donated the use of their awesome venue. There is also a CHARITY RAFFLE. All prizes are generous donations from local businesses and merch donations from some amazing Aussie bands. More info on that later. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS NON PROFIT WILDLIFE ORGANISATIONS AND INDIGENOUS ORGANISATIONS FOR OUR FIRST NATIONS PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE FIRES. The chips are down, friends but they don't call us Aussie battlers for nothing. Let's unite and do what is in our capabilities to help, it really is up to us now. More games, activities and prizes to be announced. WATCH THIS SPACE, TELL YOUR MATES! Tickets from https://zoo.oztix.com.au/ or https://zoo.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/d6a3f00f-fcf3-4141-92ca-b83ca4b79ea8

A post shared by Regurgitator (@regurgitators) on

Tones And I, Adrian Eagle & more

Date(s): Tuesday, January 28
Location: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets: On sale January 8 at 10am

More info here.

EWAH & the Vision of Paradise, The Boners, Lazy Baby & more: Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

Date(s): Friday, January 31
Location: Brisbane Hotel, Hobart
Tickets: $10 at the door

More info here.

Fire Fight Australia

Date(s): Thursday, February 16
Location: ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Tickets: TBA

More info here.

