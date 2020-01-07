Here’s a list of benefit concerts fundraising for Australia bushfire relief

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, homegrown acts and artists have all pitched in with donation and fundraising efforts of their own, including benefit shows big and small. Here’s a running list of charity gigs you can support, arranged in chronological order and updated as they’re announced.
Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope & Alice Skye: Bushfire Fundraiser
Date(s): Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7
Location: Corner Hotel, Richmond, Melbourne
Tickets: Sold out
Thank you everyone! First show sold out, second show on sale now x https://t.co/5XAVoyQVjy pic.twitter.com/EWrDKom9VS
— courtney barnett (@courtneymelba) January 3, 2020
DRMNGNOW, Alice Skye, Diimpa & more: Fundraiser for First Nations Community Affected by Fires
Date(s): Wednesday, January 8
Location: Northcote Social Club, Melbourne
Tickets: $18.35
SECOND Fire Benefit Show Announced WED 7pm at Northcote Social Club
Featuring Alice Skye, Diimpa, DJKYAANZ, Lauren Sheree and SOJU GANG pic.twitter.com/59rmTrJEkV
— DRMNGNOW (@drmngnow) January 6, 2020
Luca Brasi, Bec Stevens & Sorin: More Than Thoughts and Prayers
Date(s): Friday, January 10
Location: Room For a Pony, Hobart
Tickets: $15 at the door

If you can please come down to the Pony this Friday evening for More Than Thoughts and Prayers! A fundraising event for the bushfire appeal. The legends from Luca Brasi plus Sorin, Bec Stevens and Sexy Lucy, have very kindly donated their time for your hot little ears! Entry is $15 with all monies going directly to the appeal. The pony will also be donating ALL profits from the evening as well as our legendary staff donating their wages as well! Come on down, eat, drink and be merry and let’s do our bit to help those affected. 🤝
Hermitude, Hoodzy, Horrorshow & more: City Loves Country
Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: $50
Incredible response ❤️ sold out in 1hr! we’re moving it to The Enmore Theatre. Get ur tix https://t.co/ejI5FBvtzd pic.twitter.com/ZMu3LwO6Pj
— Hermitude (@HermitudeMusic) January 6, 2020
The Hard Aches, Hightime, Teenage Joans & more: South Australian Bushfires Fundraiser
Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: $20
Regurgitator, Custard, Dan Sultan & more: Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal Concert
Date(s): Saturday, January 11
Location: The Metro Theatre
Tickets: $50-$60
The Yearlings, Ollie English, Don Morrison & more: Adelaide Bushfire Benefit Concert
Date(s): Sunday, January 12
Location: The Gov, Hindmarsh, Adelaide
Tickets: $19.40

Some of Adelaide's finest musicians have joined forces to stage a Bushfire Benefit Concert to be held (at short notice) on Sunday 12th January at The Gov. All proceeds will go directly to those most affected by the devastating 2019 Adelaide Hills bushfires. Event organisers are partnering with the Hut Community Centre based in Aldgate to ensure all funds are channeled directly to those in immediate need. Tickets on sale now via @oztix $15 + bf
Julia Jacklin, GL, Good Morning & more: Music That Matters Bushfire Benefit
Date(s): Tuesday, January 14
Location: The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Sold out
The Original Wiggles Reunion Show for Bush Fire Relief
Date(s): Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18
Location: Castle Hill RSL, Sydney
Tickets: Sold out
Amity Affliction
Date(s): Monday, January 20
Location: TBA
Tickets: TBA
Hockey Dad, Tumbleweed, Shining Bird & more: Fire Fund
Date(s): Friday, January 24
Location: Windang Bowling Club, Wollongong
Tickets: $60-$100

These fires have hit real close to home for us, affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more lives. We have decided to throw a massive show in our hometown bowlo, aiming to raise as much money as possible, in the hopes of getting everyone back on their feet and restoring our flora & fauna. We got heaps of bands playin, an insane raffle and some really special merch to sell on the day – 100% of proceeds from these will be going towards NSW RFS, NSW National Parks and Red Cross Disaster Relief. It is more important now than ever for all of us to chip in and help those in need. Forever thankful for everyone who has helped to make this happen. Grab yourself some tix and lets raise as much as possible❤️ TIX ON SALE NOW – LINK IN BIO
Dallas Crane, Batz, Draught Dodgers & more: Rock Against the Fires
Date(s): Friday, January 24
Location: Spotted Mallard, Melbourne
Tickets: $25
Mick Thomas, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart & more: Fires Fundraiser
Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: Spotted Mallard, Melbourne
Tickets: $30
Posted by Angie Hart on Sunday, January 5, 2020
Crane Games, Stressless, The S-Bends: Live at the PBC
Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney
Tickets: $10 at the door
Regurgitator, Dicklord, Sixfthick & more: Band Together
Date(s): Saturday, January 25
Location: The Zoo, Brisbane
Tickets: $57.65

Australia is burning. We all feel helpless, heart broken and so frustrated as we've been completely let down by They Who Shall Not Be Named. The land, wildlife and people are hurting. So let's do something about it. BAND TOGETHER is a benefit show to raise funds to contribute to the aid and recovery from the devastating bushfires. SAT 25 JAN THE ZOO REGURGITATOR DICKLORD SIXFTHICK BEING JANE LANE THE GUTTER BIRDS The good folks at THE ZOO BRISBANE have kindly donated the use of their awesome venue. There is also a CHARITY RAFFLE. All prizes are generous donations from local businesses and merch donations from some amazing Aussie bands. More info on that later. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS NON PROFIT WILDLIFE ORGANISATIONS AND INDIGENOUS ORGANISATIONS FOR OUR FIRST NATIONS PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE FIRES. The chips are down, friends but they don't call us Aussie battlers for nothing. Let's unite and do what is in our capabilities to help, it really is up to us now. More games, activities and prizes to be announced. WATCH THIS SPACE, TELL YOUR MATES! Tickets from https://zoo.oztix.com.au/ or https://zoo.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/d6a3f00f-fcf3-4141-92ca-b83ca4b79ea8
Tones And I, Adrian Eagle & more
Date(s): Tuesday, January 28
Location: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets: On sale January 8 at 10am

MELBOURNE ❤️ There has been a lot of devastation in Australia lately that is very saddening to witness. There is no way to lightly talk about the topic, it has been apocalyptic. Myself, @a.eagle and some other surprise guests will be putting on a charity show, teaming up with @170russellvenue who have donated their venue and time so that we can give 100% of the proceeds to the Aussie firies and the Red Cross who are working endlessly to try and save our beautiful country and wild life. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am ❤️❤️❤️ and as always.. we are in this together.
EWAH & the Vision of Paradise, The Boners, Lazy Baby & more: Bushfire Relief Fundraiser
Date(s): Friday, January 31
Location: Brisbane Hotel, Hobart
Tickets: $10 at the door
Fire Fight Australia
Date(s): Thursday, February 16
Location: ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Tickets: TBA
