Listen to Beck’s new cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’

Beck has shared a new cover of Neil Young‘s ‘Old Man’ – check out the version below.

The new version of the 1972 track was teased on Sunday night (September 25) in an NBC Sports advert during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game.

Following the teaser, the full version has now been shared on streaming services, which you can listen to below.

The latest in a number of takes on Neil Young songs, Beck’s solo version of ‘Old Man’ brings a haunting quality to the ‘Harvest’ track.

Back in 2018, Beck teamed up with Jenny Lewis to cover Young’s iconic hit ‘Harvest Moon’ during a gig at at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado.

Listen to his new version of ‘Old Man’ below.

This week, Beck debuted a new collaboration with Gorillaz, with the singer and cartoon band giving new song ‘Possession Island’ its live debut at Gorillaz’ Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23).

Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

The new Beck collaboration will feature on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One – Strange Timez’, and they performed it for the first time at the gig at Los Angeles’ Forum on Friday night, alongside their first collaboration, ‘Strange Timez’ track ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’.

Last month, Dave Grohl joined Beck on stage during an LA charity show. The concert was organised by the film director and producer Judd Apatow as part of a series of benefit events at the 280-capacity Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

Beck headlined the charity gig, which also featured appearances from Tenacious D, Sarah Silverman and comedian Pete Holmes.

In March, Jack White pretended to be Beck at the latter’s intimate acoustic show in Nashville, Tennessee. The former The White Stripes frontman walked on stage at what appeared to be the start of Beck’s show at the city’s Basement East venue.