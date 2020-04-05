Listen to Clairo’s gloomy cover of Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’

Clairo has shared a cover of Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

Domino is an American art-pop singer who found cult appeal in Europe in the eighties. She released her debut album ‘East Meets West’ in 1984 on Belgian label Crépuscule. Domino hasn’t released an album since 2004’s ‘Dreamback: Best Of’, but put out a new single, ‘Lake’, in 2019.

Clairo has covered one of the tracks that featured on ‘East Meets West’, ‘Everyday, I Don’t’. The song sees the New York-based musician dropping her voice to a murmur over gentle, gloomy guitar melodies. Listen it below now.

The cover follows Clairo sharing previously unreleased demo ‘Everything I Know’ earlier this week (April 1). The track was recorded last year while she was making her debut album ‘Immunity’ and appeared on a new Soundcloud compilation ‘Humble vol. I’.

Last month, the musician held an online art class on Instagram Live as part of Charli XCX’s programme of social media events during the coronavirus pandemic. Other artists involved in the live broadcasts included Diplo, who held a personal training session, and Rita Ora, who shared a girls night in with XCX.

Meanwhile, Clairo was named Best New Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in February. Collecting the award, the solo artist thanked her friends and team, as well as “everyone who listens to my music”. “Thanks to NME, this is so crazy and I cant believe it,” she said.