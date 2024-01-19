Listen to Declan McKenna’s trippy new single ‘Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine’

Declan McKenna has released ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’, the latest single from his upcoming third album – check out the track below.

It is the latest song to be released ahead of the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, which is due for release on February 9 via his own label Tomplicated Records (pre-order/pre-save here).

The track is a sunkissed, light psychedelic romp that features warped, watery guitar lines and McKenna singing, “I got a boring apartment, and all of the drugs / I’m fucking dangerous, I get what I want”.

Speaking about the song, McKenna said: “’Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’ was written with Gianluca Buccellati as a kind of weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo, and the origins of the title come from an off-licence in the UK, but it became entangled with Mulholland drive in LA. The lyrics came from observations driving around the hills there and conversations at strange, hip parties.”

McKenna had previously shared the single ‘Elevator Hum’ in December, as well as ‘Nothing Works’ and ‘Sympathy’ prior to that.

Speaking about the new album, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Zeros’, McKenna has explained: “In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music. I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much.”

“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

He went on: “I will always speak my mind with music, but we live in a time where the conversations I wanted to contribute to previously are much more out in the open now.”

Speaking to NME in July, McKenna described his third studio effort as “hella weird” with “a lot of strangeness to it, but that hasn’t come through me trying to be anything other than myself”.

Meanwhile, the musician is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in March ahead of further dates across Europe. You can find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.