Future Islands have shared a brief preview of their upcoming new single ‘For Sure’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track will mark the band’s first piece of new material in three years following the release of their last album, 2017’s ‘The Far Field’.

The snippet the band shared on Instagram lasts all of 12 seconds and, in terms of vocals, features only some distant backing vocals at its end. The rest of the clip is made up of bright, driving guitars and shimmering synths. Listen to it below now.

The same clip also appeared on the band’s Instagram story with a “see more” call to action. When you click through, you’re taken to a landing page that reveals the track will be released on July 8 at 10am EST (3pm BST).

Last year, the band previewed seven new songs during a gig at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts. According to a fan present at the show, the tracks were called ‘The Painter’, ‘Hit The Coast’, ‘Born In A War’, ‘Thrill’, ‘B.Ham’, ‘Plastic Beach’, and ‘Moonlight’.

In a four-star review of Future Islands’ latest album, NME said: “In some respects on ‘The Far Field’, not that much has changed. Musically, they haven’t meddled with the formula they’ve been nurturing for a decade. The songs are built around Gerrit Welmers’ rippling synths and William Cashion’s propulsive basslines. And Herring’s still determined to plough all of his rawest emotions into the lyrics.”

Meanwhile, Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring released his debut rap solo album under the alias Hemlock Ernst in October 2019. ‘Back At The House’ was created with producer Kenny Segal.