Listen to James Blake’s rhythmic new single, ‘Loading’

James Blake has released a new single, ‘Loading’, ahead of his upcoming album.

‘Loading’ serves as the second preview of ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’, which is due for release on September 8 via Polydor/ Republic. The album will see Blake return to his electronic roots seen within his earlier works, such as 2013’s ‘Overgrown’ and 2010’s ‘Klavierwerke’.

‘Loading’ features rhythmic drum patters, cascading synths and layered vocals that give the tender and delicate track an emotional touch. Listen to ‘Loading’ below.

Advertisement

‘Loading’ follows June’s ‘Big Hammer’, which served as the lead single for James Blake’s forthcoming album.

‘Playing Robots In Heaven’ will be the follow-up to Blake’s acclaimed 2021 LP ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’. In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ stuns in how unexpected it is. Blake could have gone anywhere after his blissed-out 2019 LP ‘Assume Form’, and he did: the ‘Before’ and ‘Covers’ EPs followed last winter, and the former reconnected with Blake’s roots in dance music in a full circle moment that spoke to his strength as a vulnerable lyricist and his skill as a producer. ‘Friends…’ takes both sides further, using the disarming heartbreak of its title as the blueprint for further revelations.”

Last month, Blake also announced an international tour later this year, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Check out the complete list of tour dates below, and visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets.

James Blake 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

18 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

21 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National Club

22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

24 – Berlin, Germany – UFO im Velodrom

26 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

28 – London, England, Alexandra Palace

Advertisement

OCTOBER

3 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

5 – Queens, New York, Knockdown Center

9 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10 – Montreal, Quebec, L’Olympia

12 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

14 – Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

16 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic Theater

19 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery