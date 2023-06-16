Kasabian highlight the differences between humans and AI on new single, ‘Algorithms’

Kasabian are back with a brand new track, ‘Algorithms’.

Released today (June 16), ‘Algorithms’ isn’t a love letter to the AI boom sweeping the industry. Instead, it addresses AI’s emergence, highlighting the downside of over-reliance on machines.

“Algorithms taking control / The robots taking control believing they have a soul / They’ll never feel love like this,” frontman Serge Pizzorno croons over the track’s chorus.

Listen to Kasabian’s ‘Algorithms’ below.

Pizzorno doubles down on this, explaining via a press release: “‘Algorithms’ is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us… for now.”

The band have also released a gripping lyric video for ‘Algorithms’, for which they collaborated with digital design studio Uncanny. “The track distinguishes the difference between human and machine thought/emotion, so we employed a design process that makes a point of both physical and digital techniques wherever possible,” the studio said via a press statement.

Kasabian are in the midst of a UK and Ireland headline tour, which will see them perform three nights at Sea Sessions in Ireland on June 16, 17 and 18. Following those shows, Kasabian will play a number of festival sets between July and August, including Cornwall’s Eden Sessions on July 1, Leeds’ Sounds Of The City on July 7 and Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival on August 26.

You can get your tickets to all of Kasabian’s remaining shows here.

Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are:

June 16 – Ireland – Sea Sessions

June 17 – Ireland – Sea Sessions

June 18 – Ireland – Sea Sessions

July 01 – Cornwall – Eden Sessions

July 07 – Leeds – Sounds Of The City

July 08 – Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival

July 28 – Derbyshire – Y Not Festival

August 26 – Portsmouth – Victorious Festival

Kasabian’s most recent album, ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ – their seventh overall and first with Serge Pizzorno on lead vocals – was released in August last year. It scored a four-star review from NME‘s Jordan Bassett, who wrote: “Kasabian have always been about having a good fucking time, and although this is understandably their most introspective record yet, it does point to euphoria ahead.”