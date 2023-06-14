Listen to Killer Mike’s new single ‘Scientists & Engineers’ featuring André 3000 and Future

Killer Mike has released a new single titled ‘Scientists & Engineers’ featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Released yesterday, June 13, ‘Scientists & Engineers’ is the latest preview from the Run The Jewels rapper’s upcoming solo album ‘Michael’. The dreamy synth-heavy track features hazy vocals from Future, ethereal choral vocals from Eryn Allen Kane and rapid-fire verses from Killer Mike and André 3000.

Listen to Killer Mike’s ‘Scientists & Engineers’ below.

Other tracks from the album that have been released so far include ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ featuring El-P and thankugoodsir, ‘Talk’n That Shit!’, which features a cameo appearance from Jamie Foxx., ‘RUN’, featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug and ‘MOTHERLESS’.

Killer Mike has also revealed the guest spots and contributors’ list for ‘Michael’. Besides André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, the upcoming album is set to feature guest verses and contributions from Cee Lo Green, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, El-P, and more. The album’s production was provided by No I.D., André 3000, El-P, James Blake, J.Dot, Audio Anthem, Corey Mo, Cool & Dre, and Little Shalimar.

Killer Mike’s ‘Michael’ is set to release this Friday, June 16, via Loma Vista.

Killer Mike’s ‘Michael’ track list is:

‘DOWN BY LAW ft. Cee Lo Green’ ‘SHED TEARS ft. Mozzy’ ‘RUN ft. Young Thug’ ‘NRICH ft. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane’ ‘TALK’N THAT SHIT!’ ‘SLUMMER ft. Jagged Edge’ ‘SCIENTSTS & ENGINEERS ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane’ ‘TWO DAYS ft. Ty Dolla $ign’ ‘SPACESHIP VIEWS ft. Curren$y, 2 Chainz & Kaash Paige’ ‘EXIT 9 ft. Blxst’ ‘SOMETHING FOR JUNKIES ft. Fabo’ ‘MOTHERLESS ft. Eryn Allen Kane’ ‘DON’T LET THE DEVIL ft. El-P & thankugoodsir’ ‘HIGH & HOLY ft. Ty Dolla $ign’

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels recently announced a series of residencies in the United States to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Run The Jewels’ most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Run The Jewels 4’, scored a glowing five-star review, and was hailed NME‘s Album Of The Year. “Get the fuck outta here!” yelled Killer Mike from his Atlanta home upon receiving the news. “That’s amazing!,” his New York-based partner El-P joked, “Suck our fucking dicks, Grammys!”

Will Lavin wrote of the album for NME: “Easily Mike and El-P’s best work to date, ‘RTJ4’ is protest music for a new generation; they’re armed in the uprising with a torrent of spirited rallying calls. And they are fearless in their approach to holding middle America and its apathetic leaders accountable.”