Listen Out 2020 has officially been cancelled

Hip-hop and dance festival Listen Out, and its sister event Listen In, has announced that it will not go ahead this year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country’s live music scene.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, representatives for the festival revealed that they waited as long as possible before making the decision to cancel the event.

“Well, we waited as long as we possibly could in case it became possible… but as you probably expected, the Listen Out / Listen In Aust & NZ tour can’t go ahead this year,” the statement read.

“We had a killer lineup ready to go, a new venue for Melbourne and heaps of changes in the other cities which you would have loved.”

“Sadly though, it wasn’t to be…”

The festival also revealed that work has begun on the 2021 event and asked fans to “stay strong, stay true and keep love in your heart.”

While the festival had yet to reveal its lineup, its social media post features a video soundtracked by Louis The Child‘s ‘Love Is Alive’, possibly meaning that he was set to play the event.

Last year’s Listen Out festival was headlined by Flume and also featured performances from Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, slowthai, 6LACK and more.