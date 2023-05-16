Listen Out 2023 shares line-up featuring Skrillex, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and more

The line-up for this year’s run of Listen Out shows has been revealed, featuring a star-studded roster of performers including Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin and more.

Announced today (May 16), the line-up features over 25 artists. Apart from the above-mentioned, other performers scheduled to perform at Listen Out include Four Tet, ArrDee, Coi Leray, JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Beats, Venbee, Yuné Pinku, VV Pete, Willo and more.

Check out the complete list of performers below.

Listen Out is back for 2023! A huge lineup of international artists will join a stack of Australia's finest in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney at the end of September. Check out the lineup and get ready to score your tickets this Thu 18 May 🤩🔥 https://t.co/zuuVTIQYuG pic.twitter.com/4d9kPknbuC — Moshtix (@moshtix) May 15, 2023

Listen Out 2023 will take place across Brisbane (September 23), Perth (September 24), Melbourne (September 29) and Sydney (September 30). Tickets to all four dates will go on sale this Thursday (May 18), and can be purchased here.

Apart from the festival’s return to Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, it will also return to Adelaide on Friday, September 22.

The Listen Out 2023 line-up is:

Arrdee

Coi Leray

Four Tet

Friction

Ice Spice

JBee

JPEGMAFIA

Jyoty

Kenny Beats

Lil Uzi Vert

Mallrat

Marc Rebillet

Metro Boomin

Piri

Skrillex

Spinall

Venbee

Wongo B2B Little Fritter

Young Franco

Yuné Pinku

1TBSP

Ayebatonye

Donatachi

Ebony Boadu

Kobie Dee

Handsome

VV Pete

Willo

Last year’s Listen Out featured the likes of Disclosure, AJ Tracey, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Nia Archives and more. Standouts from Listen Out 2022, as told by NME‘s Ben Madden, included sets from Mulalo, Barkaa, JessB, bbno$, Central Cee, JID and Roddy Rich. Read NME’s recap of Listen Out 2022 here.