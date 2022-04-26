Listen Out reveals 2022 festival line-up led by Disclosure, Young Thug and Tove Lo

In partnership with Listen Out

Australian dance and hip-hop music festival Listen Out has shared its 2022 line-up, including multiple international artists and several debut Australian performances.

British duo Disclosure will headline the festival, belatedly touring in support of their 2020 album ‘Energy’ and performing in Australia for the first time since Falls Festival over the 2019/2020 new-year. Swedish singer Tove Lo, Canadian rapper bbno$ and English artist AJ Tracey are also part of the bill on the international front.

Advertisement

Young Thug is set to appear, marking his third attempt at touring Australia. The rapper had to cancel previous tours in 2018 and 2019 as part of both Laneway Festival and Sydney City Limits respectively due to visa issues. Others set to perform in Australia for the first time as part of Listen Out include ‘Mood’ singer 24kGoldn, rapper Polo G, producer-singer Nia Archives and rapper Doechii.

Local artists on the bill include Brisbane quartet The Jungle Giants, who recently completed a national tour in support of their 2021 album ‘Love Signs’, as well as rapper Barkaa, electronica/pop duo Electric Fields and singer-songwriter Miiesha. More artists will be added, but you can find the current line-up as it stands below.

In addition to the festival’s national tour dates – taking in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane – the organisers have also announced the return of Listen In to Adelaide’s Ellis Park. This condensed version of the festival will see a selection of its artists performing at a smaller-scale iteration in the South Australian capital. Listen In is also set to take place in Auckland, with more details to follow.

Listen Out last ran between late September and early October 2019. The festival was headlined by Flume, and also featured acts such as Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, JPEGMAFIA and slowthai.

The 2022 festival’s tickets will go on sale here over the next 24 hours. The Melbourne date and Adelaide’s Listen In will both go on sale at midday local time tomorrow (April 27), while Brisbane and Perth will follow suit at 1PM local time. Finally, the Sydney date will go on-sale at 2PM local time. View the full list of dates below.

Advertisement

Listen Out 2022’s dates are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Melbourne, Catani Gardens

25 – Perth, HBF Arena

30 – Auckland, TBA (Listen In)

OCTOBER

1 – Sydney, Centennial Park

2 – Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds

3 – Adelaide, Ellis Park (Listen In)

Listen Out 2022’s line-up is:

24kGoldn*

AJ Tracey

Anti Up [by Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]

Barkaa*

bbno$*

Blanke

Bru-c*

Central Cee*

Culture Shock*

Dameeeela

Disclosure*

Doechii

Electric Fields

James Hype*

The Jungle Giants

Kito*

Louis the Child*

LP Giobbi*

Meduza*

Memphis LK

Miiesha

Nia Archives

Pirra

Polo G*

Pretty Girl

Qrion

Stace Cadet & KLP*

Tove Lo

Young Thug*

* – also performing at Listen In Adelaide