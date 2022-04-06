Listen Out festival and Listen In to return in September and October 2022

This year marks the return of hip hop/electronic touring festival Listen Out and sister event Listen In, it was announced today (April 6).

Today organisers shared a teaser video, revealing both festivals would return in September and October 2022. “2022 = dancing together IRL + international acts + F.U.N!” they wrote.

Check out the teaser below:

Both events were cancelled last year due to the global pandemic. Organisers said they were eyeing a return in 2022, citing the “glacial pace of Australia’s COVID vaccination rollout and the likelihood of more lockdowns & border closures” as the reason for the 2021 events’ cancellation.

Listen Out had also been cancelled in 2020, marking the first time it hadn’t run since its inception in 2013.

Historically, Listen Out has had annual events in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Past acts to perform at Listen Out have included a mix of local and international artists, among them Cosmo’s Midnight, Flume, Slowthai, Young Franco, A$ap Rocky, Kira Puru, Skrillex, Alice Ivy, Mallrat, Anderson.Paak and many more.

Music festivals are making a widespread comeback to Australia this year, with Bluesfest and Groovin The Moo set to take place later this month, the former despite flooding in the festival site. Dark Mofo will take place in June while Splendour In The Grass will take place in July.