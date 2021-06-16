Listen Out festival will not take place this year as organisers eye 2022 return

Listen Out and sister event Listen In will not go ahead in 2021, organisers behind the hip-hop and electronic-oriented touring festival have confirmed.

This means both events have not taken place two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on the festival’s social media earlier today, organisers cited the government’s slow vaccine rollout as well as possible lockdowns and border restrictions. They also said they were eyeing a “truly epic” return in 2022.

Advertisement

“Given the glacial pace of Australia’s COVID vaccination rollout and the likelihood of more lockdowns & border closures, it isn’t realistically going to be possible to give you the proper Listen Out / Listen In shows you deserve this year,” the statement reads.

“We do not want to sell you tickets for a festival that’s very likely to be postponed, cancelled or modified. So 2021 will be another fallow year, which means that from today we’ll be working harder than ever to create a truly epic Listen Out 2022.

“It’s a bitter pill for us all to swallow yet again, but hang in there and we’ll reward you with a festival we’ve worked on heart and soul for 3 years!”

Listen Out 2020 was cancelled in July of last year, the first time the festival had not run since its inception in 2013. The festival had previously held annual legs in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

In 2019, the last time Listen Out took place, the event was headlined by Flume and also featured performances from the likes of Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, slowthai and 6LACK.