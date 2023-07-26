Listen to Pete Doherty join Pregoblin on new single ‘These Hands AKA Danny The Knife’

Pete Doherty has teamed up with Pregoblin on their latest single ‘These Hands AKA Danny The Knife’. Check out the track below.

The single is the latest track to be released from Pregoblins – the new band of former Fat White Family collaborator Alex Sebley – and sees the band team up with indie legend and Libertines frontman Pete Doherty.

According to the press release, Doherty took time out of his busy schedule of touring and recording with the Libertines and touring with French songwriter/producer Frederic Lo, to contribute vocals to ‘These Hands AKA Danny The Knife’, and the lyrical content behind the single focuses on themes of loneliness and a lack of fulfilment.

“‘These Hands’ is about a young person’s dream of being in a band and getting famous and the unhappiness, loneliness and unfulfillment that comes with fame when you get there,” said Selbey of the new release.

It was recorded in Brixton and produced by Dante Traynor – check out the accompanying music video below, which centres around the cobbled streets of La Rochelle on the French coast.

Discussing the collaboration between the band – comprising Sebley and Jessica Winter – and Doherty, Sebley explained why he felt the contribution worked.

“I see Peter’s overall work in line with the romantic poets of the past. Hardly a revelation, but the difference being, Pete can actually do it and invoke those themes, whereas so often others fail,” he said.

“I was also surprised how down-to-earth and funny he was on the first meeting… Peter said to me that ‘These Hands’ was the perfect song for him, ‘I’d written about his life,’ which made me smile.”

Pregoblin formed in 2019, after Sebley decided to pursue a solo career after his time in The Saudis and latterly the Fat White Family.

In other Pete Doherty news, earlier this year, the singer-songwriter announced his first solo acoustic tour of the UK and Ireland in a decade.

Having kicked off in April and running until May, ‘The Battered Songbook Tour’ saw him incorporating songs from The Libertines, Babyshambles and his own solo projects, and end with a performance in London’s Royal Albert Hall.