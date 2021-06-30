Listen to Pond’s deceptively blissed out new single ‘Toast’

Pond have shared a new song titled ‘Toast’, the latest to be lifted from their forthcoming studio album ‘9’.

The new track is a deceptively smooth and blissed out cut from the Fremantle psych-rockers, its unhurried nature belying the song’s themes.

Over its lush instrumentation, frontman Nick Allbrook ruminates on the wealth disparity made clear in the wake of last year’s bushfires, pointing squarely at the “fat-headed gobblers touching flutes of bubbles, watching the End of Days gallop over the horizon”.

“I often wonder about those people – the money hoarders, climate change deniers, earth-pilferers and adventure capitalists – are they nihilists or anarchists or do they really believe they are to be saved by some Rock Opera Jesus? We may never know, but here is ‘Toast’, which is hopefully as smooth as the smooth, smooth sailing of our glorious leaders fat old white lives.”

Watch the accompanying video for ‘Toast’, directed by the band alongside Alex Haygarth, below:

“We filmed the clip on a green screen in an abandoned garden centre in one continuous take,” says Pond’s Jay Watson of the DIY, karaoke-style visuals.

“It cost us $300 to make (the price of four takes worth of champagne). I ate five fried eggs over the course of it. Another instalment in a long series of homemade Pond videos.”

Pond announced forthcoming album ‘9’ back in May alongside the single ‘America’s Cup’. The band returned with previous single ‘Pink Lunettes’ back in March.

The album, which is set to arrive on October 1, will follow on from the band’s 2019 record ‘Tasmania’. It will be the first Pond album not to be produced by Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker since 2012’s ‘Beards, Wives, Denim’. Instead the band have self-produced, with bandmates James Ireland and Watson (GUM) mixing.