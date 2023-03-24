Listen to previously unreleased Linkin Park track ‘Fighting Myself’

Linkin Park have released ‘Fighting Myself’, a previously unheard outtake that was recorded for the band’s ‘Meteora’ album in 2003.

Out today (March 24), the track marks the second ‘Meteora’ outtake to be released following ‘Lost’ in February. Both tracks – and more to come – will feature on the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of the band’s ‘Meteora’ package, available from April 7 onwards.

‘Fighting Myself’ is composed of vocal stems from the band’s late vocalist Chester Bennington and rap verses from Mike Shinoda. Listen to the ‘Meteora’ b-side below.

Advertisement

In February, the band officially announced the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Meteora’, which can be pre-ordered here.

The upcoming ‘Meteora’ reissue will be available in a series of limited physical editions, including a triple CD, four-disc LP and “super deluxe” box set. That latter package comes with four CDs, three DVDs and five vinyl records, as well as a 40-page book, an oversized poster of the ‘Meteora’ wall, a lithograph by Delta (the street artist who appears on the record’s cover), a sheet of retro Linkin Park stickers and a stencil of their classic logo.

Meanwhile, both the regular CD and vinyl sets include the full ‘Meteora’ album (including ‘Lost’), 19 demos and rarities from Linkin Park’s studio archives (including the previously unreleased demos ‘Unfortunate’ and ‘Halo’) and 10 live rarities. On top of all that, the digital edition comes with two full-length live albums – one tracked in Texas and the other in Nottingham – plus a set of 14 “lost demos”.

The release adds to a growing list of Linkin Park’s reissue catalogue, following the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Hybrid Theory’ that arrived in 2020, and the deluxe edition of ‘Minutes To Midnight’ that came out last year.