Listen to Shady Nasty’s intense, gritty new single ‘IBIZA’

Sydney trio Shady Nasty have shared their first new music of 2021 with the single ‘IBIZA’.

The new cut is characteristically eclectic in style, combining the gritty hip-hop and post-punk elements the band have been melding since their formation in 2015.

True to form, it’s an intense, menacing track centred around extravagance – vocalist Kevin Stathis’ spoken-word delivery anchored by propulsive rhythms, disorienting guitars and eerie synth pads.

Advertisement

‘IBIZA’ arrives alongside a video filmed by drummer Luca Watson alongside Harry Welsh of Behind You. It’s primarily shot from a first-person perspective, wandering through luxury stores with a mounted ring light. Watch that below:

‘IBIZA’ follows the band’s ‘Bad Posture’ EP, which arrived last year and included attention-garnering singles like ‘Jewellery’, ‘Get Buff’ and ‘AA’.

Prior to that, the experimental outfit released their debut self-titled EP in 2017. They followed that up the same year with ‘GC/WK’, a two-track release comprising the songs ‘Good Company’ and ‘White Knuckle’.

Last year, the band featured on Novocastrian hip-hop duo Crafterface‘s song ‘ORIGAMI’, taken from the group’s ‘BURN AFTER LISTENING’ mixtape. The video for the song was premiered exclusively on NME, and was also shot by Watson and Welsh.

Advertisement

Shady Nasty will perform a hometown show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory next month. Set to take place on May 16, support will come from 1300. Tickets are available here.