Listen to Sleaford Mods’ fiery ’Live From Nottz Arena’ EP

Sleaford Mods have today (April 25) released a new digital EP, ‘Live At Nottz Arena’, which was recorded in their hometown last year.

The new release features six tracks and a couple of special guest appearances from Billy Nomates and Amyl And The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor.

“Back in November we played a storming show at Nottz Arena and today we’ve released Live from Nottz Arena, a 6-track digital EP plus 3 videos from the night,” the band wrote on Instagram.

The live video captures footage of the duo performing ‘Nudge It’ featuring Taylor, ‘Mork n Mindy’ featuring Billy Nomates, and ‘Tied Up In Nottz’. Watch ‘Nudge It’ below and the rest of the videos on Sleaford Mods’ YouTube channel.

The EP was recorded at Nottingham Arena, a gig that marked the band’s biggest show ever. The full tracklist for ‘Live From Nottz Arena’ is as below. You can find the whole EP here.

‘Mork n Mindy’ ft. Billy Nomates

‘Discourse’

‘Jolly Fucker’

‘Don’t Go’

‘Nudge It’ ft. Amy Taylor

‘Tied Up In Nottz’

Sleaford Mods will kick off their latest North American tour on Thursday (April 28), touring across the States and Canada until May 21, when the dates wrap up in Washington D.C.

Remaining tickets for the tour can be found here. Sleaford Mods will play:

April

28 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Teragram Ballroom

30 – San Diego, CA, Casbah

May

3 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

5 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

6 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

7 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theater

11 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

12 – Columbus, OH, Ace Of Cups

13 – Cleveland, OH, Grog Shop

14 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix

18 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

19 – Philadelphia, PA, Foundry

20 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

21 – Washington, D.C., Black Cat

Earlier this month, Sleaford Mods’ frontman Jason Williamson made a cameo in the finale of Peaky Blinders. In the episode titled ‘Lock and Key’, Williamson made a brief appearance as ranting preacher Lazarus outside The Garrison pub alongside Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson).

The role follows his other recent cameo in the HBO miniseries Landscapers, which stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.