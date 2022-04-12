Listen to 100 Gecs’ frenetic new single ‘Doritos And Fritos’

100 Gecs have shared ‘Doritos And Fritos’, the second single released from their forthcoming album ‘10000 gecs’.

The frenetic new song follows last year’s ‘mememe’ and is the newest taste of what’s to come from the duo’s second album, which currently doesn’t have a release date.

100 Gecs are performing at Coachella this Saturday (April 16), with additional festival performances scheduled for this year – see dates below.

‘10000 gecs’ follows the pair’s 2019 debut album ‘1000 gecs’ and a 2020 remix album ‘1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues‘.

See 100 Gecs’ 2022 festival appearances below (buy tickets here).

APRIL

16 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

23 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

MAY

27 – Arlington, TX – So What Music Festival

JUNE

01 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

12 – Queens, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

18 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

JULY

22-24 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

28-31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

30 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga

AUGUST

26 – Bramham, England – Leeds Festival

28 – Reading, England – Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

22-25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Last December, 100 Gecs postponed their winter 2022 UK and European headline tour until summer 2022. The band had originally announced shows for January and February.

Following planned performances in Europe, 100 Gecs were set to touch down in the UK on February 9 for a concert at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. Further stop-offs were scheduled for Manchester (February 11), Dublin (12) and Glasgow (15).

Those shows will now take place in late August and run into September. Their European tour has also been delayed until the summer – see the full revised list here.

100 Gecs’ rescheduled UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates are as follows (buy tickets here):

AUGUST

30 – O2 Forum – Kentish Town, London



SEPTEMBER

01 – Academy – Dublin, Ireland

04 – O2 Ritz – Manchester

05 – SWG3 – Glasgow