Listen to A.GIRL’s smooth new track ‘Getting Older’

Western Sydney rapper A.GIRL has shared her first new music for the year with the vibey cut ‘Getting Older’.

The track, which arrived this week, is a harmonious pick and mix of various influences, blending elements of R&B, hip hop, reggaeton and pop into a smooth A.GIRL beat.

An accompanying music video was released alongside the single, directed by Sydney director Slippn and A.GIRL herself. In it, we follow A.GIRL and two of her friends as they coast around the Northbridge Golf Club in a buggy, and wreak havoc at the Redfern Convenience Store, making off with a bunch of snacks and a shopping trolley.

Advertisement

“Love $$eeing my visions come to life 🌟🔯✨This was legit one of the best clips I’ve done,” A.GIRL shared of the video on her Instagram. Watch it for yourself below.

It follows on from a slew of singles released by the Māori rapper in 2021, including ‘We Them Boyz’ featuring Jaecy, ‘Ride Or Die’ with Sydney Yungins, ‘Luv Drunk’ with production from Taka Perry, and ‘Vision’, which she recorded and performed for Red Bull’s 64 Bars series.

Earlier this month, A.GIRL was a guest on triple j’s Like A Version segment, taking on Stevie Wonder‘s iconic hit ‘Higher Ground’. She added her own flair to the track by including a rap verse, in which she addressed a number of topical issues.