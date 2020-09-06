Listen to a new live EP from Sydney punks Low Life

Black Wire Records have shared a new live EP that captures a 2012 set by Sydney post-punk outfit Low Life.

The set was recorded during a performance by the band at Black Wire’s now-defunct performance space in Annandale. The lineup that evening also included Melbourne’s True Radical Miracle along with locals Making.

Stream Low Life’s ‘Live At Black Wire Records 2012’ EP below. It’s available as both a name-your-price digital download and a limited cassette release, which you can purchase here.

<a href="http://blackwirerecords.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-black-wire-records-2012">Live At Black Wire Records 2012 by Low Life</a>

The live EP features an early incarnation of Low Life. Here, the five-piece are a trio consisting of vocalist/guitarist Mitch Tolman, bassist Cristian O’Sullivan and drummer Greg Alfaro.

It also features early versions of numerous tracks that would go on to appear on 2019 sophomore album ‘Downer Edn’. These include ‘Lad Life’, ‘Rave Slave’ and ‘Crash’.

It’s not the first time this year Low Life have looked back on their past. In April, the band shared new-old single ‘Catholic Guilt’, which initially came together during the recording sessions for their debut album, 2017’s ‘Dogging’.

In addition to ‘Catholic Guilt’, the single also included a remix of the band’s ‘Dogging’ track ‘Dream Machine’, courtesy of Melbourne art-punks Total Control.

Most recently, the band shared a new song titled ‘No Ambition’, their half of a split with fellow Sydney act Death Church back in June.