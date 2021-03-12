Listen to a new remix of Gordon Koang’s ‘Y Dah’ by Sleep D

Gordon Koang has shared a new remix of his song ‘Y Dah’ by Melbourne dance duo Sleep D.

The electronic interpretation leans heavily into Koang’s original – taken from his latest album ‘Unity’ – leaving his vocals front and centre.

Emulating the plucked melodies of the thom, the traditional Nuer string instrument Koang plays, the remix is filled out with resonant synths and understated electronic beats. Listen to a radio edit of the remix below:

In a statement, Sleep D explained how they were inspired to honour Koang’s songwriting by drawing on the original track’s foundations.

“We used his sounds and melodies, and remade it with our own. We wanted to keep the original feeling of the song but reinterpreted in our kind of sound world, which we thought was what a remix should be for this track,” explained the duo.

Sleep D’s take on ‘Y Dah’ arrives after Melbourne producer Andras‘ house remix of Koang’s ‘South Sudan’ last month. Both tracks will appear on a forthcoming remix EP of ‘Unity’ songs, out March 19 via Music in Exile.

According to the label, both remixes were a gift by Sleep D and Andras to Gordon and his family, with no fees paid or royalties due. All proceeds of the remixes will go directly to help Koang as he resettles with his family.

Set to be released digitally as well as a 12-inch vinyl LP, it will also include Sleep D’s full-length remix of ‘Y Dah’, and a different version of Andras’ take on ‘South Sudan’.

‘Unity’, Koang’s latest album, arrived in August 2020. It marked the musician’s first album since being granted Australian residency in 2019. Back in his home country of South Sudan, Koang earned the title “King of Music” through the release of 10 studio albums.