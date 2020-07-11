Listen to a Norwegian space disco remix of Cut Copy’s ‘Cold Water’

Cut Copy have shared a remix of their latest single, ‘Cold Water’, by Norwegian space disco veterans Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas – listen to it below.

The Norwegian pair are known for innovating the genre of space disco, which blends house, fusion, prog and krautrock influences. Lindstrøm and Thomas have a long history of remixes and full-length collaborations together, releasing three studio albums as a duo and countless singles.

Sharing the track on social media, Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning wrote that the band are long-time fans of Lindstrøm and Thomas’ music and were “thrilled” at the collaboration.

Advertisement

“Their uptempo cosmic reimagining of the song perfectly combines their signature sound with that of our original.”

Lindstrøm and Thomas haven’t released an original single or album since 2009’s ‘II’, but have continued to remix others. They last remixed Cerrone’s single ‘The Impact’ in 2019.

Cut Copy released ‘Cold Water’ last month, as they announced their sixth studio album ‘Freeze, Melt’. The album will be the band’s first in three years, following 2017’s ‘Haiku From Zero’. In addition to ‘Cold Water,’ it will feature the already-released single ‘Love Is All We Share’ which dropped back in May.

‘Freeze Melt’ will be released on Friday 21 August via Cutters Records.