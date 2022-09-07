A snippet of a new AURORA song called ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ features in the official trailer for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History.

The clip comes ahead of a showcase this Saturday (September 10) which will reveal the future of the franchise. The accompanying live-action trailer serves as a celebration of characters and locations from Assassin’s Creed across the years as part of 15th anniversary celebrations for the popular video game franchise.

The ethereal new track by the Norwegian singer-songwriter will be released in full on Friday (September 9), ahead of the showcase the following day.

Watch the trailer and listen to the snippet ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ below.

“Assassin’s Creed is one of my favourite games and holds a special place in my heart,” AURORA said of her involvement in the 15th anniversary. “Its soundtrack stayed with me since I first heard it playing in Assassin’s Creed II especially the ‘Ezio’s Family’ theme and its signature singing melody. I feel excited and honoured to be opening the 15th anniversary celebrations with this song and cannot wait to see what’s next for the series!”

‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ will be the singer’s newest release since July’s ‘A Potion For Love’.

“When I wrote ‘Exist For Love’ [the first single from third album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’], a celebrations of the love we carry within us, I also wrote ‘Potion For Love’. I wanted to also give something to the people who had lost their love,” AURORA said of the song in a statement.

“I find it so beautiful how we still find the bravery to give and receive love knowing how it can disappear at any moment. It makes it foolishly beautiful. Painfully delicious. So little connected to the mind and to logic that it makes my little heart want to burst.”

Last week AURORA performed ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Hans Zimmer at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC’s Earth Prom 2022.

The composer recently teamed up with Camila Cabello on the new track, which features in the trailer for David Attenborough’s new documentary Frozen Planet II, out this Sunday (September 11).

AURORA performed Cabello’s vocals at the live performance, while narration by David Attenborough played over footage of wildlife.

“United by the warm hands of music x,” AURORA wrote on Instagram.”FROZEN PLANET II is like nothing I have ever seen before. I am truly honoured to be a part of its soundtrack. My little heart is trembling of joy. Beloved Mother Earth.”