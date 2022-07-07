Listen to a previously unheard demo version of Blondie’s ‘Go Through It’

Blondie have shared a previously unheard demo version of ‘Go Through It’, formerly known as ‘I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer’.

The demo, which features on the band’s upcoming box set ‘Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982‘, hears frontperson Debbie Harry singing different lyrics to the version (‘Go Through It’) that was released on the band’s fifth album ‘Autoamerican’ (1980).

‘Go Through It’ also features mariachi horns, unlike the demo, and as Rolling Stone notes, ‘I Love You Honey…’ was possibly written to be included on the soundtrack for the 1980 movie Roadie.

Advertisement

‘Blondie: Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982’ arrives on August 26 via UMC and The Numero Group (pre-order here), and boasts 124 tracks – 36 of which were previously unreleased – alongside remasters of original analog tapes that were cut to vinyl at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.

The Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition contains Blondie’s first six albums – ‘Blondie’ (1976), ‘Plastic Letters’ (1977), ‘Parallel Lines’ (1978), ‘Eat To The Beat’ (1979), ‘Autoamerican’ (1980) and ‘The Hunter’ (1982) – as well as bonus tracks including a previously unheard recording of ‘Moonlight Drive’. You can listen to that track below.

The release includes extensive liner notes by Erin Osmon; track-by-track commentary from frontwoman Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Jimmy Destri, Nigel Harrison, Frank Infante and Gary Valentine; essays by producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer and Ken Shipley; a 120-page illustrated discography; and hundreds of period photographs.

For nearly two decades the bulk of Blondie’s audio and visual archive sat inside guitarist Stein’s barn outside Woodstock, New York. Now, the work has been collated into the band’s first official box set.

Advertisement

Harry said in a statement: “It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment. Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early ’70s held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the ’60s.

“I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music.”