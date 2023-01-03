Listen to a snippet of a new Janelle Monáe song

Janelle Monáe has begun 2023 by sharing a snippet of a new song, possibly titled ‘Float’ – check out the teaser below.

The singer and actor, who most recently appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, released her last album ‘Dirty Computer’ in 2018.

After confirming to NME that new music was on the way, the singer then rang in the new year by sharing footage from the studio featuring unreleased music.

“20twentyFREE,” the caption for the post read, along with the hashtag “#float”.

See the post and listen to the new song snippet below.

Asked by NME whether we’ll hear more new music soon, Monáe replied: “Actually, you will! You will get new music because I now have a clone. That clone does all of my music, and I have another clone for acting. I’m not going to tell you if it’s me or not. They’re in the studio right now!

Monáe continued: “I just feel so humbled and super, super blessed to be doing anything. Doing something like this, you don’t take it lightly.”

Back in 2021, Monaé shared the song ‘Stronger’ from the soundtrack to Netflix show We The People, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. She then released the protest song ‘Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)‘ – named after the social movement founded by Kimberlé Crenshaw that “called attention to the black women who have died at the hands of US police”. The track was also covered by David Byrne in his American Utopia live show.

In 2020, the singer released her first new music in two years with ‘Turntables’, a song featured on a forthcoming documentary about voter suppression.