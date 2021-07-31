Listen to a string-filled remix of Stand Atlantic’s latest single ‘Deathwish’

Stand Atlantic have shared a remixed version of their latest single, ‘Deathwish’, pulled from a livestreamed set they performed for Amazon Music back in May.

The track – which also features US emo-trap artist Nothing, Nowhere. – was initially released at the end of April, marking a striking shift in style for the Brisbane pop-punk outfit. Their new version retains the original’s thumping, dance-influenced flavour, but fleshes its soundscape out with the addition of a string section.

Take a listen to Stand Atlantic’s live redux of ‘Deathwish’ below:

In a press release issued alongside the original mix of ‘Deathwish’, frontwoman Bonnie Fraser said the song served as a reminder to herself: “Don’t be a little bitch to other people’s opinions, trust yourself instead, you’ll be better than ever”.

“Frankly, I died. I was a servant to the opinions of people who didn’t give a fuck about me… I lost myself and I think the old me had a deathwish all along. But now I’m back and truly have zero fucks left to give.”

Stand Atlantic released their second album, ‘Pink Elephant’, last August via Hopeless Records. It featured the singles ‘Wavelength’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Blurry’.

NME gave ‘Pink Elephant’ a four-star review upon its release, with writer Ali Shutler saying: “Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new.”

Stand Atlantic were scheduled to complete a regional tour of Australia this week, however due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, many of the shows have been postponed, with new dates yet to be confirmed. The band also had a capital city run lined up to kick off in August, but the same situation also applies to those shows.