Listen to a teaser of a new Green Day song from the studio

Green Day have shared a teaser of a new song from the studio – take a listen below.

In the video, which was shared to Instagram with a bunch of eye emojis, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is seen in the studio working on new material.

“Nice little intro here, check it out,” he says off camera before playing a file from the mixing desk. The quick preview is of a bright and melodic new song.

After the song stops playing, Armstrong turns the camera on himself and manically nods his approval at the new track.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CO3UdM6nUY6/?igshid=1pv2q6zi4bikw

The new track would follow ‘Here Comes The Shock’, a new single that arrived in February of this year and marked the band’s first new material since 2020’s ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ album and Armstrong’s recent solo covers record ‘No Fun Mondays’.

That track arrived just weeks after Green Day played their first live show in nearly a year, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show. The band were also set to head out on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this summer, but the UK/European leg has now been postponed to next year.

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking to NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens. That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

Armstrong added: “With the new stuff that I’m writing, I don’t know – a lot of it is kind of more self-deprecating and funny [than the last album]. Not that I’m doing a comedy record or anything. On one hand it feels autobiographical and funny, but on the other when you look at it you can put a social commentary twist to it.”