Listen to a teaser of new Queens Of The Stone Age music

Queens Of The Stone Age have shared a short video clip of a new song, teasing a forthcoming new era of music.

The band took to Twitter yesterday, May 8, to share a tweet that read: “It’s our special week!” Fans immediately took to the replies to share their excitement. “I’m here for it,” replied one fan while another shared “We’re ready!”

Queens Of The Stone Age followed up another tweet that read “The World’s Gonna End” with a video clip teasing an upcoming, new song. The opening shot shows a woman with long red nails hitting a tambourine next to a globe that is on fire while lip-syncing along to the lyrics: “I don’t care what the people know / The world’s gonna end in a month or so.”

It's our special week! 🐍🏛️ — QOTSA (@qotsa) May 8, 2023

The clip ends with a still of a wreath with a bloody slash through the middle. Fans flooded the replies with one commenting “Well hot damn” and another posting a gif of Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight saying “Here we go.”

This is not the only surprise the American rock band has shared. A giant poster was pasted on the side of a building in Broadway Market. It read “Long live the Queens” with the ‘s’ spray painted on. The poster also had the same wreath that could be seen in the clip that was tweeted by the band.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age are set to embark on a handful of shows and festivals starting on May 26 at Sonic Temple in Ohio. From there, they will make their way to Boston, Massachusetts for Boston Calling and then head out to the EU for Southside festival and Pinkpop.

They will play three sold out shows in the UK with Coach Party and then make their way through the EU for some more festivals and wrap up on October 8 in Sacramento, California at the Aftershock Festival.

Back in April, members of the band and Tool joined Primus onstage and performed covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more.

The performance was held at The Belasco in Los Angeles on Monday (April 17) and saw Primus play a live set to raise funds for director, animator and writer Jimmy Hayward (Toy Story, Finding Nemo), who is undergoing cancer treatment.