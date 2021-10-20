Listen to a thumping club remix of MOD CON’s ‘X-Ray’

MOD CON have shared a club remix of their latest single ‘X-Ray’ courtesy of the band’s drummer Raquel Solier, under her Various Asses moniker.

Flipping the frenetic, warbled post-punk of the original (which arrived last week), Solier’s rendition is a sweaty, dancefloor-ready mix that foregrounds Erica Dunn’s vocals with hyperactive electronic beats and sub bass.

Listen to the Various Asses remix of ‘X-Ray’ below:

“None more smokin’ than our own Raquel at the helm & makin ya wish da club was open,” the band wrote when sharing the new version earlier today. “I been waitin my whole life to officially get the V/A treatment and now today ITS REAL!”

The original version of ‘X-Ray’ arrived last week. “This song is a weird back and forth to an unnamed other, it’s an invitation for them to examine all the atoms, molecules, chaos inside me and tell me what’s going on,” commented Dunn upon its release.

“It’s scepticism that this information is readily available or useful and undermines its ability to be turned into power.”

‘X-Ray’ is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Modern Condition’ to receive a remix. Lead single ‘Ammo’ arrived back in June alongside a rework from Melbourne artist Ela Stiles.

MOD CON’s second album ‘Modern Condition’ is set to arrive this Friday (October 22) via Poison City Records. In addition to ‘Ammo’ and ‘X-Ray’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Modern Convenience’ has also been previewed with ‘Learner in an Alpha’ last month.

Solier, meanwhile, has released two albums as Various Asses – 2017’s ‘Loción’ and 2019’s ‘Posesión’.