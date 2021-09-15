Listen to Adia Victoria’s stirring take on ‘You Was Born To Die’

Adia Victoria has shared her latest single, a cover of ‘You Was Born To Die’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is taken from Victoria’s new album ‘A Southern Gothic’, which is set for release on Friday (September 17) via Parlophone/Canvasback.

Victoria’s take on ‘You Was Born To Die’ features guest appearances by Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Kyshona Armstrong.

“Last year the lessons I learned on my walk in the blues – the business of love, lies, loss and spectacular death – surrounded my every waking thought like armour,” Victoria said in a statement about the track, which you can hear in the below video.

“In a society that attempts to suppress death into the unspoken, the blues has allowed me to death in dance’s face and sing her entire name.”

Victoria added that ‘You Was Born To Die’ is “a celebration of the impermanence of any imprint we hope, in vain, to leave on this world”.

“Like any blues worth the name, it is an invitation to stand apart and stare askew back on a world that’s become ridiculous,” she added, before addressing the track’s special guests.

“I asked Kyshona and Margo Price to join me in the blueswoman work of singing herself beyond the regard of their men. I invited Jason Isbell to join us in these blues because he makes a guitar talk like it can speak to the devil.”

Victoria’s new album ‘A Southern Gothic’ was executively produced by T Bone Burnett and co-produced by the artist and Mason Hickman. The record also features guest contributions from The National’s Matt Berninger, and you can pre-order the album here.