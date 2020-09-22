Listen to Aeora’s stunning new single ‘Breathe’

Melbourne singer-songwriter and producer Aeora has today (September 22) shared a new single by the name of ‘Breathe’.

The emotive pop number sees Aeora take a darker path than usual, as she reflects on a relationship that’s gone bad. “Take it now, you got me on my knees/ take my heart and put it on my sleeve,” she sings. “I’m better now, learning how to breathe.”

Watch the video for ‘Breathe’ below:

Advertisement

“I think ‘Breathe’ is the most real song I’ve ever written,” she said in a statement. “I wrote it in an instant, about one moment with someone, and yet I think it changes for me every time I listen to it.”

The track sees Aeora at her most vulnerable and compelling, supported by moody instrumentals from the women of Newmarket Collective. The collective’s string quartet performance was recorded live for the track by Charless Mann.

Speaking of the song’s production, she said: “The song really came to life while working with Jack [Haxx, of Kult Kyss] when he added that epic string section, and I knew I had to record it live.

“I think at that point the meaning of the song completely changed for me – from lyrically being about my experience of the breakup, to realising this transformation I’d gone through to get to this point. The song constantly gives me shivers and for me, I think that means it’s real and says exactly what I needed to say.”

Advertisement

This marks Aeora’s second single of the year, following on from April release ‘Give It’. Prior to that, her last musical offering was back in 2018.

She’s since been working on new music with Haxx and Pip Norman (Troye Sivan, CXLOE, Odette).