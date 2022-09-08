Listen to Agung Mango and Genesis Owusu’s new single ‘GUAP POP’

Agung Mango has released ‘GUAP POP’, a collaboration with Genesis Owusu lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming EP, ‘MAN ON THE GO’.

The song, which was produced by Finbar Stuart and Nikodimos, offers a welcome dose of braggadocio as Mango reflects on his struggles en route to the top. “I ain’t ever looking back,” he raps on the opening verse, “the future’s in my palm.”

Mango spoke of the song’s ethos in a press statement, saying that ‘GUAP POP’ is about “working overtime, hustling and beating the mental battles all for the sake of earning a little more.” For his part, Owusu switches flows while delivering similar bars about his well-earned high life: “Shift the artistry and one day you can bask in yachts.”

The accompanying music was directed by Jamie Barry, and aptly depicts Mango clocking in to a factory job and posing for photographers before being kidnapped. Later, Owusu appears in video game form on a television as cash engulfs his distinctive red suit. Watch that below:

‘GUAP POP’ follows Mango’s previous 2022 single, ‘RUNAWAY’, which was released in late August. Both songs will appear ‘MAN ON THE GO’, which is set for release on October 14. ‘MAN ON THE GO’ will mark Mango’s third EP, following 2019’s ‘OPENFORBUSINESS’ and 2020’s ‘Son Of Agung’.

Last year, Mango released the standalone double-single ‘120fps / WISEFOOL’. At the end of this month, Mango will embark on a seven-date national tour in support of ‘MAN ON THE GO’, beginning in Sydney on September 30 and concluding in Melbourne on October 15. Find tickets here.