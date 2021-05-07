Listen to Alex Lahey’s original song for Netflix film ‘The Mitchells Vs The Machines’

Alex Lahey has shared a new original song, ‘On My Way’, written for the Netflix animated film The Mitchells Vs The Machines.

Lahey’s inclusion on the soundtrack was championed by the film’s music supervisor, Kier Lehman, who earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 (Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media) for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Enamoured by Lahey’s knack for bright, optimistic pop-rock numbers, Lehman also included her 2017 single ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’ in the film.

Watch the lyric video for ‘On My Way’ below:

“I couldn’t believe it when I got asked to contribute the original song for the soundtrack for The Mitchells Vs The Machines and I am beyond excited to have this film and this song out now around the world via Netflix,” Lahey said of the new track.

“’On My Way’ is a song about new beginnings. I really wanted to capture Katie’s sense of urgency to grow up and expand her horizons while being grateful of where she has come from and the people that have gotten her where she is.

“It’s that push and pull of being on a path towards something new and exciting while remembering and celebrating what you’re leaving behind – I think that’s something we can all relate to.”

The track also features contributions from fellow Australian musicians Sophie Payten (Gordi) and Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper). Earlier this year, Lahey and Payten collaborated on the emotive single ‘Dino’s’.

‘On My Way’ comes as Lahey’s first original solo release in over a year, following the standalone single ‘Sucker For Punishment’. Last year Lahey also released an EP of re-worked tracks, ‘Between the Kitchen and the Living Room’, recorded from her home during the first coronavirus lockdown. A cover of the 1998 Faith Hill hit ‘This Kiss’ also landed back in March, recorded in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The Mitchells Vs The Machines has received critical acclaim since its release on Netflix last Friday. Directed by Mike Rianda in his feature film debut, and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street), the film follows the misadventures of aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell and her unconventional family, as they find themselves entangled in an apocalyptic tech uprising midway through a cross-country road trip.

Previously titled Connected, The Mitchells Vs The Machines was initially set for a 2020 release in cinemas. Netflix swooped in to nab the worldwide distribution rights (except in China, where the streaming giant doesn’t operate) after Sony Pictures cancelled theatrical plans in the wake of last year’s COVID-19 outbreak.