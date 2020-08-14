Alice Skye shares stunning cover of Kev Carmody’s ‘Blue You’

Alice Skye has shared her cover of Kev Carmody‘s 1995 ‘Images and Illusions’ track ‘Blue You’. Her version will appear on the forthcoming, expanded edition of Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ later this month.

Skye’s rendition arrives alongside a Siân Darling-directed video. It features Skye singing the song through a phone interspersed with stunning natural footage shot on Yawuru Djugun, Gooniyandi, Nyikina, and Wurundjeri-willam country. Syke’s dog Gizmo also makes an appearance. Watch the video below:

Skye’s rendition of ‘Blue You’ is one of several new covers that will appear on the forthcoming reissue of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ when it’s released on August 21.

The original album, released in 2007, contained over a dozen covers of Carmody’s classic songs by Australian artists including Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning, singer-songwriter Clare Bowditch, Steve Kilbey and many more. For the updated compilation this month, another disc of covers will be added, featuring new performances by Cold Chisel’s Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Electric Fields and more.

Earlier this month, Courtney Barnett shared her contribution to the forthcoming reissue, giving her take on Carmody’s ‘Just for You’. The track originally appeared on the legendary Murri songwriter’s 2015 compilation ‘Recollections… Reflections… (A Journey)’.

Active as a recording artist for more than 30 years, Carmody remains one of Australia’s preeminent Indigenous singer-songwriters. His collaboration with Paul Kelly, ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’, catapulted him to national fame in 1991.

In May, Skye shared her first single for the year with ‘Grand Ideas’. Produced by Jen Cloher, it’s the second single the Wergaia and Wemba Wemba artist has released via Bad Apples, following 2019 track ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

Both tracks will presumably appear on Skye’s forthcoming second album, which is due out later this year. It’ll follow her 2018 debut full-length release, ‘Friends With Feelings’.