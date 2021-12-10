Listen to Alice Skye’s ‘Company’ remix EP featuring June Jones, Teether and more

Alice Skye has released a new EP featuring remixes of tracks from her latest album ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’ by June Jones, Teether, Lonelyspeck and Elle Shimada.

The ‘Company’ EP sees both Shimada and Lonelyspeck rework slow-burning album closer ‘Wurega Djalin’ with spacious, textural electronics.

Jones remixes ‘Party Tricks’ into a driving synth-pop cut, while Teether takes on lead vocals for a new version of ‘Stay In Bed’, contributing his own verses. Listen to all four below:

“There’s so much power in collaboration and creation. It made me feel excited about music in a way I needed,” Skye explained of the remix EP in a statement.

“Lockdown wasn’t fun. Working with these Naarm based artists saw us celebrate each other’s work and generated fresh energy and love for music. I really enjoyed seeing how each artist put their spin on my tracks.”

‘I Feel Better, But I Don’t Feel Good’ arrived back in July via Bad Apples. In a four-star review, NME said the Wergaia and Wemba Wemba songwriter’s second album was “rich with personal meaning” while “[flexing] an equally notable streak of self-awareness”.

“If paying such close attention to her internal drama yields songs as penetrating and powerful as these, Skye should go right on doing it.”

Last night (December 9), Skye won Best Pop Act at this year’s Music Victoria Awards. Earlier in the week, she was announced as main support for Courtney Barnett‘s upcoming Australian tour in March 2022.