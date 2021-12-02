Listen to Alison Wonderland’s dark new single ‘Fuck U Love U’

Alison Wonderland has returned with her first new single of the year, sharing a dark cut titled ‘Fuck U Love U’.

The haunting track features reverb-heavy vocals from Wonderland with an eerieness to its glitchy production. It’s a slower pace than her previous 2020 releases – ‘Anything’ with Valentino Khan and ‘Bad Things’ – and emanates an angsty edge.

An accompanying lyric video arrived alongside the track, directed by American DJ and producer Elohim. It features cuts of Wonderland singing and screaming while shrouded in a gauze veil that covers her face and eyes, with fluorescent red, blue and purple lights washing over her. Check it out below.

It’s the first new music from the producer in over a year, since she released the aforementioned ‘Anything’ with Khan back in November 2020. The track has been remixed several times since then, with versions by Malaa and Body Ocean being released this year.

Prior to that, she released ‘Bad Things’, also sharing a stripped-back rendition on her social media that was recorded live from the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Wonderland released her last LP ‘Awake’ in 2018. Since then, she has shared a smattering of singles and remixed tracks, including a cover of ‘Disarm’ by the Smashing Pumpkins and a Tiger King-inspired cut, ‘WWCBD?’, featuring phem.