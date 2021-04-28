Listen to Allday’s nostalgic new single ‘Stolen Cars’

Allday has shared ‘Stolen Cars’, the third single to be lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Drinking with My Smoking Friends’.

As with previous tracks ‘Void’ and ‘After All This Time’, the latest from Thomas Gaynor leans into bright, guitar-driven pop – moving away from the melancholic hip-hop found on his last studio album, 2019’s ‘Starry Night Over the Phone’.

“‘Stolen Cars’ is about two people who think they can get away from everything and start over. I think it’s sort of a universal feeling, most people have been inside the weird dream of young love before,” Gaynor explained in a statement.

“It doesn’t always last, but the optimism of that moment is something to hold onto. Most importantly, I think the song is great to dance to in the living room.”

‘Stolen Cars’ arrives alongside a video directed by Hiball. Watch that below:

‘Drinking with My Smoking Friends’, the fourth studio album from Allday, is set to arrive on May 28.

Written and recorded following his relocation to Melbourne after a year living in Los Angeles, it features collaborations with the likes of Japanese Wallpaper, Johnny Took and Matt Mason of DMA’S, Simon Lam of KLLO and more.

If the first three singles are anything to go by, the album looks set to mark a significant shift in sound for Allday. When announcing the project earlier this year, Gaynor explained how he’d felt compelled to embrace a sunnier approach to songwriting.

“There was a part of me that thought, ‘I want to stop being so relentlessly dark in my music. Why don’t I just try to be a bit optimistic?'” he said.

“All the songs on the record are deliberately optimistic but they contain shadows, and those are the optimistic songs I like, because they feel more human.”

An Australian launch tour for ‘Drinking with My Smoking Friends’ will kick off in August – dates and tickets are available here.

Last week, Allday featured on The Veronicas’ single ‘Life of the Party’. It marked the second time the two acts had collaborated – the Origliasso sisters had previously featured on ‘Starry Night Over the Phone’ opener ‘Restless’.