Listen to Alt-J’s dreamy new single ‘The Actor’

Alt-J have shared a dreamy new single today (February 7) – listen to ‘The Actor’.

It’s the final song to be released from the band’s forthcoming album ‘The Dream’, which arrives this Friday (February 11) via Infectious Music/BMG. It’s available to pre-order now.

Describing the inspiration behind ‘The Actor’, the group said: “Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA’s most famous hotel. It’s ‘The Actor’.”

Advertisement

Listen to the song below:

Alt-J’s UK and Ireland tour begins in Glasgow on May 7 before heading to Leeds, Manchester, London, Dublin and Belfast. It concludes in Birmingham on May 27.

In November the band announced extra tour dates in London and Dublin.

Before that, they will embark on a North American tour at the end of February, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and LA’s Staples Center.

Alt-J UK and Ireland tour:

Advertisement

MAY

07 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

09 – Leeds, O2 Academy

13 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

19 – London, O2 Academy Brixton *just added*

22 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre *just added*

25 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Speaking about their new album to NME recently, drummer Thom Sonny Green reflected on the recording process and the band’s career to date.

“When I listen to the album now, I can almost visualise the studio and feel the air of it,” Green explained.

“It has made me realise that we’ve reached a level of success which we could have never pictured when we started a band together in Leeds all those years ago.”