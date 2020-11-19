Listen to an assertive Tasman Keith in his new single ‘CONFIDENT’

Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith has dropped his second solo single of 2020, the self-assured ‘CONFIDENT’.

In a press release, Keith spoke of the direction of his new song.

“Over the three verses in this song, I’m speaking to three different things,” Keith said.

“In the first verse, I’m speaking on the confidence within myself. The second is me showing my confidence to the suits in the industry, and the third is showing it to racists/bigots.

“The third verse is also a moment where all three things are addressed in one verse.”

The tracks blends Keith’s signature smooth vocals with intricate, bold lyrics and sparse synths with climactic beats.

Listen to ‘CONFIDENT’ below:

Keith has also announced the forthcoming release of his debut mixtape, ‘To Whom It May Concern’, due out December 11. Find the tracklist below.

Earlier this year, Keith collaborated with Northern Territory producer Kuya James on ‘No Country’, which featured on James’ debut album, ‘ISA’.

Keith then delivered a powerful performance of the pair’s stripped back version of the song, ‘No Country (Piano in F Minor)’ – released in October – on the November 8 episode of ABC’s The Sound.

At the J Awards earlier this week, Keith won the award for Best Australian Music Video for his 2019 breakout single ‘Billy Bad Again’.

Keith’s debut EP, 2018’s ‘Mission Famous’, was released to coincide with a documentary of the same name.

In it, Keith explores the impact of colonisation in Australia, addressing how divisions drawn in the colonial era separated Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and how they continue to define the lives of many people.

Continuing a tradition of hip-hop in his hometown, Keith uses his music to ensure the voice of the Gumbaynggirr nation is heard as loudly as possible.

Tasman Keith ‘To Whom It May Concern’ tracklist:

1. ’10SPEED’

2. ’65’ ft. Wire MC & Gamirez

3. ‘CONFIDENT’

4. ‘THESE DEVILS’

5. ‘ANSWER’ ft. Parissa Tosif