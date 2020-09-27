Angel Olsen has shared a moody new cover of 1930s track ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ – watch her version below.
The track was popularised with covers by Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and more.
“Working on some covers, some expected, some not,” Olsen wrote under a new Instagram video of the cover, which saw her bathed in shadow and playing solo at the piano.
“This one’s been close to the heart lately,” she added. Watch her cover of ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ below.
Working on some covers, some expected, some not. This one’s been close to the heart lately. “I’ll be seeing you” Original music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Irving Kahal. Published in 1938, it was inserted into the Broadway musical Right This Way, which closed after fifteen performances. Later made famous by Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and my favorite jazz/ swing/ blues singer Mildred Bailey. – -Speaking of which, if you’re unfamiliar check out some of Mildred Bailey’s work. From Wikipedia: “Mildred Bailey (born Mildred Rinker; February 27, 1907 – December 12, 1951) was a Native American jazz singer[2] during the 1930s, known as "The Queen of Swing", "The Rockin' Chair Lady" and "Mrs. Swing". Some of her best-known hits are "For Sentimental Reasons", "It's So Peaceful in the Country", "Doin' The Uptown Lowdown", "Trust in Me", "Where Are You?", "I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart", "Small Fry", "Please Be Kind", "Darn That Dream", "Rockin' Chair", "Blame It on My Last Affair", and "Says My Heart". She had three singles that made number one on the popular charts.[3]”
The new cover version is the latest in a line of lockdown covers the singer has been sharing. Recently, Olsen shared a cover of George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’, as well as a version of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’ and her rendition of ‘Mr. Lonely’, as featured on the soundtrack for Miranda July’s forthcoming film Kajillionaire.
Last month, Angel Olsen shared new album ‘Whole New Mess’, a companion record to last year’s g ‘All Mirrors’ LP, featuring stripped-back versions of tracks from the last album.
Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Now we’ve had almost a year to digest ‘All Mirrors’, here come the heart-worn originals, which see Olsen returning to the ragged, lo-fi feel of her early recordings, and with it a different kind of intimacy.
“Her first proper solo release since her 2012 debut ‘Half Way Home’ – with no backing band nor swish production – ‘Whole New Mess’ is the undiluted sound of Olsen not just baring her soul, but taking those first steps in figuring out how to feel better.