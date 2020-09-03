ANOHNI has self-released a new protest song called ‘R.N.C. 2020’ inspired by the Republican National Convention that took place last week – listen to the song below.

The convention, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., saw President Donald Trump lay out his vision for his nation’s future.

Today (September 3), in a statement released with the new song, ANOHNI criticised the current administration’s plans calling it a “religious state straight out of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She also called the plans the “obscene propaganda” of Fox News, and, “incessant, nihilistic assaults on truth, empathy and the biosphere.”

Check out the song and video here:

In the lengthy statement, she added: “I watched the R.N.C. last week. It’s becoming harder to put into the words the dread that many of us feel.

“What’s really happening? Toxic levels of corruption and collusion are devouring the US.

“Christian extremists want to turn the country into a religious state straight out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

“After bombarding us with media campaigns pressuring us not to wear masks in March and April, the US now contains 22 percent of all Covid deaths. I personally know three New Yorkers who died in April as a result of this official guidance.

“Trump has stoked racist police violence in the US to even more atrocious heights. Scaring voters with fake tales of impending anarchy and ‘dark shadows’, Trump then promises that if re-elected he will crush BLM protesters and ‘restore law and order’. Is he getting this stuff from Steve Bannon or Mein Kampf? Probably both.”

Talking about her new track, she added: “The sound of this track ‘R.N.C. 2020’ is pretty rough. The loop is from a concert I did at a club in New York City in my early 20s. So that’s me screaming in the past… for the present.

“Can you visualize a different path forward? We All have to focus on this now, with everything we’ve got.”

Last month, ANOHNI shared two new covers of Bob Dylan’s ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’ and Nina Simone’s ‘Be My Husband’.