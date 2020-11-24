Listen to Arlo Parks’ intimate new song ‘Caroline’

Arlo Parks has shared a new single – watch the lyric video for the intimate ‘Caroline’ below.
It’s the latest preview of the singer’s debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which is set to land on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive.
“’Caroline’ is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Parks said of the new song.
“It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”
Watch the new ‘Caroline’ lyric video below.
The new song follows the likes of ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Black Dog’ in previewing the album.
Speaking about her debut LP, Parks said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”
The singer is set to take ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ on a 2021 UK and European headline tour, beginning in Brussels next April. She also leads the first announcement for next year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton.
See the tour dates below.
APRIL 2021
9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie
10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes
12th – Hamburg, Mojo
13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil
14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre
15th – Munich, Ampere
17th – Zurich, Mascotte
20th – Lyon, Ninkasi
22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2
24th – Madrid, Independance
26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat
29th – Paris, Trabendo
30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg
MAY 2021
1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal
2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9
3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
12th – Manchester, Gorilla
18th – Edinburgh, Mash House
19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s
21st – Brighton, Chalk
22nd – Dublin, Whelans
25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
30th – Bristol, Thekla
JUNE 2021
2nd – London, Village Underground
