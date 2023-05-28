Listen to Ashnikko’s intense new single ‘Possession Of A Weapon’

Ashnikko has shared a new track from her upcoming debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ – watch the video for ‘Possession Of A Weapon’ below.

The singer will release their first LP on June 2 via Parlophone (pre-order here), and has so far shared the single ‘Worms’ and the album’s title track.

On the new song, she discusses the overturning of Roe vs. Wade last summer, singing: “It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess.”

In a statement, they said: “The human body has become a political chess piece in a game we cannot see. I’m in possession of the formidable pussy weapon.

“I built my world out of paper mache, only for the eyes in the sky to come rain down on it and leave it decimated.”

Watch the video for ‘Possession Of A Weapon’ below.

Earlier this month, Ashnikko pushed back the release of her music video for ‘Weedkiller’ by a week out of respect following the school shooting in Belgrade.

The video was filmed in the European city, where eight pupils and a security guard were killed in a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the centre of the Serbian capital.

Later this year, the singer will head out on a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

You can buy your tickets for the UK here and find tickets for shows in North America here. See the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

16 – Chicago, Illinois, Aragon Ballroom

18 – Columbus, Ohio, KEMBA Live!

19 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Stage AE

21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rebel

22 – Royal Oak, Michigan, Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 – Cleveland, Ohio, Agora Theater

25 – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

26 – New York, New York, Brooklyn Mirage

28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Skyline Stage at The Mann

29 – Washington, District of Columbia, The Anthem

30 – Richmond, Virginia, The National

OCTOBER 2023

02 – Raleigh, North Carolina, The Ritz

03 – Charlotte, North Carolina, The Fillmore

05 – St. Petersburg, Florida, Jannus Live

06 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live at the Backyard

07 – Orlando, Florida, House of Blues

10 – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

11 – Nashville, Tennessee, Marathon Music Works

13 – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

14 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater

16 – Denver, Colorado, The Mission Ballroom

17 – Salt Lake City, Utah, The Complex Rockwell

19 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

20 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

21 – Portland, Oregon, Roseland Theater

24 – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

27 – Phoenix, Arizona, The Van Buren

NOVEMBER 2023

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

21 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

22 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys

24 – Paris, France, Elysee Montmartre

25 – Cologne, Germany, Carlswerk Victoria

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg

30 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2023

01 – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute

05 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

06 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

08 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

09 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

11 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre