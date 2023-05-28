Listen to Ashnikko’s intense new single ‘Possession Of A Weapon’

Ashnikko has shared a new track from her upcoming debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ – watch the video for ‘Possession Of A Weapon’ below.
The singer will release their first LP on June 2 via Parlophone (pre-order here), and has so far shared the single ‘Worms’ and the album’s title track.
On the new song, she discusses the overturning of Roe vs. Wade last summer, singing: “It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess.”
In a statement, they said: “The human body has become a political chess piece in a game we cannot see. I’m in possession of the formidable pussy weapon.
“I built my world out of paper mache, only for the eyes in the sky to come rain down on it and leave it decimated.”
Watch the video for ‘Possession Of A Weapon’ below.
Earlier this month, Ashnikko pushed back the release of her music video for ‘Weedkiller’ by a week out of respect following the school shooting in Belgrade.
The video was filmed in the European city, where eight pupils and a security guard were killed in a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in the centre of the Serbian capital.
Later this year, the singer will head out on a huge world tour across Asia, New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe and the UK – including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.
You can buy your tickets for the UK here and find tickets for shows in North America here. See the full list of dates below.
