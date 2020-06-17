Listen to Ashnikko’s new track ‘Cry’ featuring Grimes

Ashnikko has shared a new single called ‘Cry’ on which she teams up with Grimes – listen below.

The North Carolina pop star, whose real name is Ashton Casey, released her ‘Hi, It’s Me’ EP last year, and later went viral on TikTok with her pop-rap offering ‘Stupid’.

Released today (June 17), ‘Cry’ sees Ashnikko snarl: “Bitch, are you tryna make me cry?/ Are you tryna make me lose it?/ You win some and lose some/ This could get gruesome“.

Her intense delivery is later offset by Grimes’ delicate, whispered vocals. “This is the winter of my discontent/ Everything else is irrelevant/ Are you trying to make me cry? (Cry)“, she sings.

The collaborative cut arrives with an anime-inspired official video, which was directed by Mike Anderson. According to a press release, the clip “depicts Ashnikko and Grimes mutating and metamorphosing into a demon alter ego of Ashnikko stalking her prey as the two sing ‘this could get gruesome’ – the aftermath of a brutal betrayal.”

Speaking to NME recently, Ashnikko discussed how she felt about Miley Cyrus performing a dance routine to ‘Stupid’.

“That was sick. For me, it felt like a cool little moment on TikTok and when Miley did a dance to it, it felt like A Thing,” she explained. “I’m glad my angry ass song about my ex-boyfriend made it into so many people’s playlists.”

Having taken part in a virtual yoga session with Charli XCX, while also featuring on Yungblud’s online show during lockdown, the singer explained that her growing popularity has resulted in “quite the lifestyle change”.

“I’m still getting used to it. It’s a little bit uncomfortable at times, my relationship with social media has completely changed and I’m still working it out. Just being more visible as a human being is a weird state of being alive.”

Meanwhile, Grimes is set to sell “a fraction of her soul” as part of an exhibition called Selling Out. The online event is being hosted by Maccarone Los Angeles until August 31.