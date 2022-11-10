Listen to Ashwarya’s new single ‘Best Friend’

Ashwarya has returned with her second new track for the year – and her first as an independent artist – sharing the impactful and emotive ‘Best Friend’.

In a press release, the Indian-born, Melbourne-based R&B artist explained that her latest single is about the emotional turbulence one experiences when they develop romantic feelings for a friend. She said: “Catching feels for your best friend straight up sucks, and I wanted to convey that internal turmoil of not wanting to ruin the friendship.

“The core of this song is a tragedy because it got me reminiscing on what used to be. That aside, though, creating this track was nuts. I wanna give people something different than before, something to ferociously sing and dance to. I need that myself right now.”

Have a listen to ‘Best Friend’ below:

‘Best Friend’ follows on from the August release of Ashwarya’s standalone single ‘Can’t Relate’. That track marked her final release on NOiZE Recordings, with whom she signed with in 2020.

In October of last year, Ashwarya dropped her debut EP, ‘Nocturnal Hours’, which featured the singles ‘Psycho Hole’, ‘Biryani’, ‘To The Night’ (featuring Vic Mensa), ‘Love Again’ and ‘Flare’. In addition to earning the artist a spot on the NME 100 for 2021, the EP was spotlit by NME as one of the best Australian releases from last October.

It also earned a four-star review from NME’s Ali Shutler, who wrote: “With no live shows in the first year of her career, Ashwarya has poured everything into ‘Nocturnal Hours’ and it shows. This bold introduction sets Ashwarya up as a visionary artist who’s never short of surprises.”