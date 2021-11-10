Listen to Avril Lavigne take down an ex on punky new single ‘Bite Me’

Avril Lavigne has released her brand new single ‘Bite Me’ – you can listen to it below.

The track – which was co-produced by Travis Barker, John Feldmann and Mod Sun – comes after the Canadian singer-songwriter revealed last week (November 3) that she has signed to Barker’s label DTA Records.

With the announcement – which followed her performance on the Blink-182 drummer’s House Of Horrors live-stream – she teased the arrival of a new song, writing on Instagram: “Should I drop my first single next week?”

Lavigne then shared a further teaser on Friday (November 5), revealing the name of the track – her first since 2019 – along with its artwork.

The pop-punk takedown of an ex hears Lavigne sing: “Hey you, you should’ve known better, better to mess with someonе like me/ Hey you, forеver and ever you’re gonna wish I was your wifey/ Should’ve held on, should’ve treated me right/ I gave you one chance, you don’t get it twice/ Hey you, and we’ll be together never, so baby, you can bite me.”

You can listen to ‘Bite Me’ below:

Travis Barker teamed up with Elektra to launch DTA Records in 2019. “I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development,” he said at the time. “As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs.”

He said of Lavigne joining DTA: “Avril and I have been friends for a long time, but I think I’ve been a fan of hers even longer! She’s a true badass and an icon as a performer, songwriter, and presence.

“We had gotten in the studio earlier this year, and we were having so much fun that I knew I wanted to ask her to join the DTA team. I’m so stoked she’s now part of the label. I can’t wait for everybody to experience the incredible music she’s about to drop.”

Lavigne recently joined forces with Barker on Williow’s pop-punk single ‘Grow’. Back in December 2020, she was pictured in the studio with the sticksman’s friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

“So are we ready for new music in the new year or what?” she asked fans at the time. “Lemme know.”

In February, Lavigne confirmed that her seventh album was “done”. It will follow on from 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’.

Last month she announced a UK and European tour for 2022, which includes a three-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as well as a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

Avril Lavigne’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH 2022

25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton