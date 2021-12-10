Listen to Babe Rainbow’s psychedelic new single ‘Smash The Machine’

Psych-rock outfit Babe Rainbow have released their new, blissed-out single, titled ‘Smash The Machine’.

It’s the band’s first new track since their fourth studio album ‘Changing Colours’ arrived back in May. The fresh cut, ‘Smash The Machine’, stays true to the Byron outfit’s signature, psychedelic sound, marrying hazy, sun-drenched guitars with hints of ’60s surf rock. Listen to it below.

The track is set to appear on a currently untitled forthcoming fifth album, which the band revealed on Instagram today (December 10).

Advertisement

“Babes v out feb 22,” they wrote, alongside an image of what appears to be the album’s artwork, done by King Prime.

Listen to ‘Smash The Machine’ below.

To celebrate their new music, Babe Rainbow will be heading on a massive 2022 tour, kicking off in January and eventually wrapping up in April. They’ll be playing dates across the country, including stops at multiple festivals such as Newstead’s Backyard Festival, The Long Sunset in Canungra, Adelaide Festival, and all three legs of Wine Machine.

They’ll also be performing at next year’s Splendour In The Grass in their hometown of Byron Bay, alongside Kacey Musgraves, DMA’S, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Orville Peck, Ruel, Cub Sport and stacks more.

Advertisement

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be found via the band’s Facebook page.

Babe Rainbow shared their first taste of ‘Changing Colours’ back in November last year, with ‘Zeitgeist’. They followed up with ‘Your Imagination’ back in March, which featured vocals from Jaden Smith.

Babe Rainbow’s 2022 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 2 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 22 – Tilba Valley, Tilba Valley Wines

Sunday 23 – Ulladulla, The Marlin Hotel

Tuesday 25 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL

Wednesday 26 – Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Thursday 27 – Laurieton, Laurieton Services Club

Friday 28 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Saturday 29 – Yamba, Yamba Bowling Club

FEBRUARY

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Thornbury Theatre

Saturday 5 – Newstead, Backyard Festival: Newstead Racecourse

Sunday 6 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 12 – Canungra, The Long Sunset: Elysian Fields

Thursday 17 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 18 – Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Saturday 19 – Fremantle, FREO Social

Saturday 26 – Darwin, Mayberry

MARCH

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 6 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Sunday 13 March – Adelaide, Adelaide Festival

Thursday 17 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 19 – Canberra, Wine Machine

APRIL

Friday 1 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter

Saturday 2 – Yarra Valley, Wine Machine

Thursday 7 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 9 – Hunter Valley, Wine Machine