Listen to Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s latest single ‘BMW’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared their latest single ‘BMW’ today – listen to it below.

It’s the latest song released from their upcoming mixtape ‘Disrespectful’, following on from the recently released ‘Messages’.

The 16-track collection also includes previous singles ‘Bikes N Scoobys’, ‘Don’t You Worry About Me’ and ‘Footsteps To My Shoes’.

The mixtape will arrive on February 18 via Relentless Records.

As with their last track, the song’s video has been directed by LG Vision. Check it out here:

The group recently announced details a full UK and Ireland tour for 2022.

The Bradford group will hit the road in April for headline performances in Leeds, Grimsby, Bristol, London, Manchester, Dublin and other cities throughout the month and into May. Tickets are currently on sale here.

Speaking to NME recently about their live shows, BBCC explained: “When we’re on stage, that’s when we have the best laughs. Performing live doesn’t feel like work.”

As for their ambitions for the future, the band’s Gareth Kelly said: “As long as Adele or Ed Sheeran aren’t playing about, I reckon we could get a Number One album. I’m sure of it – we all are.”

In a four-star review of BBCC’s set at Reading Festival, NME wrote: “One thing’s for sure, the lads from Bradford are ready to get down and dirty, bringing their very Yorkshire brand of bassline – booming, Tesco basics dance music and cheeky, rapid-fire rhymes – to these southern mash-heads.”